Announcements
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Demagog Studio retitles Golf Club: Wasteland after copyright claim

Out with the Wasteland, in with the Nostalgia.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 08, 2023
Key art for Demagog Studios' Golf Club: Nostalgia.

Golf Club: Wasteland from Demagog Studios is no more. The developer retitled its sports game to Golf Club: Nostalgia "in compliance with intellectual property laws," according to a post on the game's Steam page

"We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may cause, but please know that we made this decision with the best interests of the game and our community in mind," wrote Demagog. "And we appreciate your understanding and continued support as we navigate this transition."

Golf Club originally released in 2018 on mobile devices and then came to consoles in 2021, which makes its name change particularly noteworthy. It's one thing for a game to change its name, and another for that change to come half a decade later.

It isn't every day that a game changes its name, but when it does, the change has often been flashy and telegraphed ahead of release. See how Square Enix retitled Final Fantasy Versus XIII into Final Fantasy XV as an example. 

Having to change the name of your game years after the fact is an odd situation, one that Demagog is fully aware of. The studio insists in its post that the name is the only part of the game that's been changed, and "all other elements of the game remain intact."

MobileConsolePC

