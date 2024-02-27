Sponsored By

Deck Nine Games lays off 20 percent of staff

Deck Nine Games, developers of The Expanse: a Telltale Series and Life is Strange: True Colors, just announced a 20 percent staff reduction.

Danielle Riendeau

February 27, 2024

1 Min Read
space boots on a spaceship deck from The Expanse
image via Telltale

Deck Nine Games, famous for crafting The Expanse: A Telltale Series, Life is Strange: True Colors, and other narrative-focused games, just announced it has laid off 20 percent of its staff.

In a post on X, the studio said: "Like many others in the games industry right now, Deck Nine has been affected by the game industry's worsening market conditions. Today we made the difficult decision to lay off 20 percent of our staff. These people are amazing, talented, and awesome developers. They have made a huge impact during their time at Deck Nine Games and we did not take this decision lightly. Please hire these amazing people if you can, they're amazing."

The studio worked on several games in the Life is Strange series, including 2021's Life is Strange: True Colors, 2022's Life is Strange Remastered Collection, and the aforementioned The Expanse: a Telltale Series from last year.

2024 layoffs in the game industry

Deck Nine's announcement is only the most recent in the latest flood of layoffs in the industry. Earlier today, Sony announced 900 job cuts across studios including Guerrilla, Firesprite, Insomniac Games, and Naughty Dog. SIE is also closing down London Studio for good.

That's just from today. In January and February, thousands of workers in the industry have lost their jobs, in cuts affecting companies of every size, including Unity, Microsoft, Embracer, and much more.

Read more about:

LayoffsTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Danielle Riendeau

Danielle Riendeau

Editor-in-Chief, GameDeveloper.com

Danielle is the editor-in-chief of Game Developer, with previous editorial posts at Fanbyte, VICE, and Polygon. She’s also a lecturer in game design at the Berklee College of Music, and a hobbyist game developer in her spare time.

See more from Danielle Riendeau
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Two ships in space combat in Star Citizen.
Business
Report: Star Citizen dev CIG laid off staff following studio relocationReport: Star Citizen dev CIG laid off staff following studio relocation
byJustin Carter
Feb 27, 2024
1 Min Read
speakers at GDC and a QR code
Business
GDC Session Guides are back and better than ever for GDC 2024GDC Session Guides are back and better than ever for GDC 2024
byBeth Elderkin
Feb 27, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Data You May Have Missed From GDC’s 2024 State of the Industry Report
Featured Blog | Data You May Have Missed From GDC’s 2024 State of the Industry Report

Feb 23, 2024

a mech looking at a gravestone
Design
The graveyard of features in games: when stuff that seemed promising just doesn't work
Featured Blog | The graveyard of features in games: when stuff that seemed promising just doesn't work

Feb 23, 2024

Design
Designing maps that complement game mechanics
Designing maps that complement game mechanics

Feb 22, 2024