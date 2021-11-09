informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Deathloop game director Dinga Bakaba named studio director at Arkane Lyon

Former studio head Romuald Capron departed Arkane Lyon last month.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 09, 2021

Deathloop game director Dinga Bakaba has been named studio director of Arkane Lyon following the departure of Romuald Capron.

As reported yesterday, former studio head Capron departed Arkane Lyon last month and has since joined educational game studio PowerZ.

As spotted by VGC, Bakaba was tapped to fill the void, and will now serve as studio director and co-creative director at the French studio.

Bakaba joined Arkane in 2010 and initially worked as a systems designer and associate producer on Dishonored.

After working on DLC for the original title, Bakaba was named lead designer and producer on Dishonored 2 and the Death of the Outsider expansion, before taking the lead on Deathloop as game director and co-creative director.

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more