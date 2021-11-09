Deathloop game director Dinga Bakaba named studio director at Arkane Lyon

Deathloop game director Dinga Bakaba has been named studio director of Arkane Lyon following the departure of Romuald Capron.

As reported yesterday, former studio head Capron departed Arkane Lyon last month and has since joined educational game studio PowerZ.

As spotted by VGC, Bakaba was tapped to fill the void, and will now serve as studio director and co-creative director at the French studio.

Bakaba joined Arkane in 2010 and initially worked as a systems designer and associate producer on Dishonored.

After working on DLC for the original title, Bakaba was named lead designer and producer on Dishonored 2 and the Death of the Outsider expansion, before taking the lead on Deathloop as game director and co-creative director.