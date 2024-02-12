Sponsored By

Daybreak and one of its MMO subsidiaries are the newest developers to get swept up in the industry's layoff cycle.

February 12, 2024

Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman in DC Universe Online.
Image via Dimensional Ink/Daybreak Games/WB Games.

  • The layoffs at Dimensional Ink and Daybreak have reportedly targeted its more senior staff members.

Employees at DC Universe Online studio Dimensional Ink and publisher Daybreak Games have reportedly been impacted by layoffs. At time of writing, a precise number hasn't been given.

So far, it's known that members from the art, community, and narrative teams were caught up in the reductions. A source speaking to Kotaku claims the cuts mainly affected senior staff.

Community manager Theodore Stone worked at Daybreak/Sony Online Entertainment for 13 years. Art producer Andy D. and narrative designer Lynnea Glasser each had four years.

DCUO first released in 2011, and has gradually expanded to more consoles over the years. The cuts come as Dimensional Ink is bringing the game to current consoles with an update.

In addition to DCUO, Daybreak is responsible for Everquest II, Planetside 2, and Z1 Battle Royale. Those games' respective developers appear to be unaffected.

Game Developer reached out to Daybreak for comment, and will update when a response is given.

