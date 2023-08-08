informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Darkwood developer taking indefinite hiatus to escape "destructive" work environment

Acid Wizard Studio has been working on a new title called Soccer Kids, but says it won't be able to see the project through.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
August 08, 2023
Key artwork for Darkwood featuring a eldritch effigy laced onto a tree

Darkwood developer Acid Wizard Studio is taking a lengthy hiatus to escape a "destructive" work environment.

Breaking the news on X, the Polish studio said it intends to finish the 1.4 update for Darkwood before disbanding for the foreseeable future.

The team, which is currently working on turn-based sports title Soccer Kids, said the hiatus might last for up to a decade.

As a result, it's currently exploring the possibility of handing over the development of Soccer Kids and a potential Darkwood sequel to another studio or publisher.

"After we release [the 1.4 update] we're going on hiatus for the forseeable future. We haven't been able to create a work environment that would not be destructive to our personal lives. Our families are our top priority and they should not be affected negatively by our work," wrote the studio.

"So ultimately we decided that it would be best if we part ways, with a possibility of returning in 5 to 10 years when we get our shit together. This doesn't have to be bad news! We aren't disappearing into thin air and would like our games to live on."

Acid Wizard tired of "destructive" work environment

Acid Wizard launched Darkwood, a top-down horror title set in an ever-changing world, back in August 2017.

Shortly after, the studio shared the game on The Pirate Bay to provide access to players who couldn't afford to buy the title at full price and then took a year-long break from development, citing a five-year production schedule that was mentally and physically exhausting as the reason for that first hiatus.

Darkwood eventually went on to sell 1.5 million copies and "wildly exceeded" the studio's expectations. Behind the scenes, Acid Wizard reunited in 2019 and began working on updates for Darkwood and new prototypes, including one that would become Soccer Kids.

The studio shared an alpha version of Soccer Kids on Steam back in June, and provided a lengthy update that explained what it had been working on for the past half-decade.

Yet, despite officially announcing its return to the development trenches less than two months ago, the studio has now decided to take a step back after struggling to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

ProductionPC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.02.23
Lead Gameplay Engineer

Jackbox Games

Remote
7.24.23
Senior Game Product Manager

Indiana University

Bloomington, IN, USA
7.21.23
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Professor of Practice in Game Design

Shiver Entertainment

Miami, FL, USA
7.18.23
Software Engineer (C++ Only) – Console and PC Games
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more