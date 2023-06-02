The Communications Workers of America (CWA) has withdrawn three Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charges it filed against Activision Blizzard because the publisher agreed to post a company-wide notice informing workers of their unionization rights and rescinded disciplinary action that was taken against one employee.

The CWA said it filed those three ULPs because of concerns over "company interference with and surveillance of protected concerted activity," and claimed the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) "found merit" with those charges.

Although three ULPs have been withdrawn by the CWA, others remain active.

Active unfair labor practices charges against Activision

"The ULPs that remain active include a charge of firing workers in retaliation for union organizing–one of the most serious violations of labor law," said a CWA spokesperson. "The active ULPs also include Activision's attempts to derail organizing by workers at its Raven studio by shifting work, denying the workers raises that were provided to non-organized workers across the country.

"The company has also been found to have withheld benefits and solicited grievances in violation of the National Labor Relations Act."

In a statement sent to Game Developer, the CWA also slammed Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick for refusing to take responsibility for the "toxic" culture at Activision Blizzard in a recent Variety profile–which was also scrutinized by Game Developer senior editor Bryant Francis.

The CWA said that instead of accepting some accountability, Kotick chose to blame workers and journalists for "destabilizing" the company, and suggested his latest remarks were nothing but "bluster." The group does, however, feel there are some signs of positive change at Activision Blizzard.

"Workers are currently at the bargaining table at Raven and at Blizzard Albany, where recently the company and the union have begun to reach tentative agreements that lay the groundwork for future progress," continued the CWA. "Kotick's statements to the press run the risk of undermining this productive process. What happens next is up to Activision Blizzard."

