Curve Games parent company Catalis Group has acquired development and art studio Secret 6 for an undisclosed fee.

Secret 6 has offices in Manila, Madrid, and San Francisco, and was founded in 2005 by industry veteran Ron Schaffer—who will continue to lead the company as CEO following the deal.

The company offers a range of 2D art, 3D art, and full game development services and has worked with clients such as Naughty Dog, CD Projekt Red, Blizzard Entertainment, Avalanche Studios, and Eidos Montreal. As a result of those partnerships, its credits include high-profile projects such as The Last of Us Part II and Cyberpunk 2077.

Moving forward, Secret 6 will be supported by Catalis service companies Testronic and Giant Interactive as it works to "enhance and expand" its own offerings.

"We are delighted that Secret 6 and Ron have joined the Catalis family. Secret 6 has a great reputation in the industry for producing high-quality work and their impressive list of clients speaks for itself," said Catalis CEO Dominic Wheatly in a press release.

"Ron brings with him a wealth of leadership and game experience; we all look forward to working with him and supporting Secret 6’s continued growth."

In a separate update on the Secret 6 website, the studio confirmed the acquisition spans "all Secret 6 companies" but reiterated that it will retain its company name, structure, and management team.