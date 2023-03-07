informa
Curve Games boasts strong sales for The Ascent and Human: Fall Flat

For how long Human: Fall Flat and The Ascent have respectively been out, both games have reached impressive sales benchmarks.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
March 07, 2023
Screenshot of Neon Giant's The Ascent showing multiple players in combat.

Game publisher Curve Games provided sales numbers for two of its titles, Human: Fall Flat and The Ascent. 

Developed by Neon Giant, The Ascent has sold 1 million copies since its release across all systems in 2021. When the RPG-shooter first came out, it reportedly earned Curve $5 million in sales revenue within its first week of release. In August 2022, Neon Giant released an expansion for the game. 

Towards the end of the year, it was acquired by Krafton for an unknown sum.

“We’re delighted to celebrate this incredible milestone with [studio co-founders] Arcade Borg, Tor Frick and the team at Neon Giant,” wrote Curve CEO John Clark. "The team has continued to release great new content... and I’m sure there will be more good news to announce soon.”

Meanwhile, No Brakes Games' puzzle-platform game Human: Fall Flat has sold 40 million copies since its 2016 release. 

"We really appreciate all the support of the fans and are astounded that we have over 40 million people experiencing our game around the world,” said No Brakes CEO/founder Tomas Sakalauskas.

Similar to The Ascent, that milestone covers its release across multiple platforms over the years, including both its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S releases in 2021. No Brakes has been releasing new levels for free over the years, and a new level recently released towards the end of February. 

