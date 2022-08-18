Massive Monster's roguelike action-adventure game Cult of the Lamb has topped 1 million sales in one week.

Published by Devolver Digital, Cult of the Lamb launched on PC and console platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on August 11, 2022.

The cutesy-chaotic title asks players to collect and use resources to build structures, perform dark rituals, and appease the gods in order to amass followers and create their very own cult.

To ensure their cult is the only flock worth joining, players will also need to eradicate rival cult leaders as they venture through a randomly generated world on a noble mission to spread enlightenment.

Massive Monster is currently working on a number of fixes, improvements, and housekeeping tweaks designed to improve the experience for players, and pledged to share a content roadmap soon.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has become a believer over these last seven days," added the studio in a press release. "The team is excited about what the future holds."