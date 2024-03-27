Sponsored By

Multiple employees have confirmed the news on Linkedin.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

March 27, 2024

1 Min Read
The Smilegate logo on a white background
Image via Smilegate

Crossfire and Lost Ark developer Smilegate has closed its Barcelona studio.

News of the closure has spread on Linkedin (thanks VGC) after multiple former employees explained the studio has been laid to rest.

"Well our journey at Smilegate Barcelona has come to an end," wrote Edouard Albert, formerly a producer at the Spanish studio.

"Today marked the last day of Smilegate Barcelona, as the studio is closing its doors," added former lead level designer Myles Kerwin. "And as the Battleship metaphor implies, 2023-2024 has been shaky, and every new batch of layoffs, or studio closures, no matter how big or small, has been felt by all of us in the industry, leading to a climate of nervousness and uncertainty. And so I am joining this group who has been affected directly."

Former Smilegate Barcelona game and narrative director Stephane Blais deployed that same metaphor and said it was the studio's "turn to be hit." He added that all Smilegate Barcelona employees have been laid off and described the last six months as "pretty intense."

The Smilegate Barcelona website is currently offline but the company itself has yet to comment.

2023 was viewed as a stellar year for video game but an awful year for developers, and some of the biggest companies in the industry are doing their best to continue that trend in 2024.

Since the turn of the year there have been thousands of layoffs across the industry and major studios closures, with the likes of Unity, Microsoft, Sony, Embracer, Sega, 2K Games, and more all cutting jobs in the name of things like sustainable growth and shareholder value.

Read more about:

LayoffsTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Don't Nod's Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.
Business
Don't Nod reorganizes company into genre-based branchesDon't Nod reorganizes company into genre-based branches
byJustin Carter
Mar 27, 2024
1 Min Read
The key art for Star Wars: TIE Fighter against a black background.
PC
10 facts you didn't know about the Star Wars: X-Wing series10 facts you didn't know about the Star Wars: X-Wing series
byBryant Francis
Mar 27, 2024
13 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

GD @ GDC 2024

The key art for Star Wars: TIE Fighter against a black background.
PC
10 facts you didn't know about the Star Wars: X-Wing series10 facts you didn't know about the Star Wars: X-Wing series
byBryant Francis
Mar 27, 2024
13 Min Read
A crowd gathers in San Francisco for Day of the Devs
Business
We asked indies at Day of the Devs how to survive the game industry hellscapeWe asked indies at Day of the Devs how to survive the game industry hellscape
byChris Kerr
Mar 26, 2024
9 Min Read
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Trending

The AEGIS–CWA union logo
Production
Sega of America union workers secure raises, layoff protections with first collectively-bargained contractSega of America union workers secure raises, layoff protections with first collectively-bargained contract
byChris Kerr
Mar 27, 2024
4 Min Read
Screenshot from the reveal trailer for Marvel Rivals.
Business
NetEase and Marvel team on PvP shooter Marvel RivalsNetEase and Marvel team on PvP shooter Marvel Rivals
byJustin Carter
Mar 27, 2024
2 Min Read
The GameStop logo on a dark background
Business
GameStop commits to layoffs despite concerns over business 'strain'GameStop commits to layoffs despite concerns over business 'strain'
byChris Kerr
Mar 27, 2024
2 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
10+ years making games from Mexico
10+ years making games from Mexico

Mar 26, 2024

Business
Mastering Collaboration with a Remote Game Art Outsourcing Team
Mastering Collaboration with a Remote Game Art Outsourcing Team

Mar 25, 2024

Production
AI NPC chat is like VR: probably cool but certainly niche
AI NPC chat is like VR: probably cool but certainly niche.

Mar 25, 2024