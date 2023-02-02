Crayta to shut down after launch platform Stadia bites the dust

Unit 2 Games is shutting down its collaborative game creation platform, Crayta, on March 3, 2023.

Crayta launched on Google Stadia in 2020, but Unit 2 said the demise of Google's streaming service and a lack of user interest made it hard to justify additional support.

"While we’ve expanded Crayta significantly since launch, we’ve unfortunately not seen quite enough growth for us to justify continuing," reads a blog post. "Google Stadia shut its doors recently, which was the initial launch platform for Crayta, so we’ve decided that now is the right time to bring things to a close, despite the dedicated efforts of our team and our community."

When Crayta shuts down on March 3, users will no longer be able to access any content or play any games from that point on, including their own creations. Unit 2 is advising Crayta users to take screenshots or capture videos of their content to keep a record of what they've created if they hope to use those assets in the future.

"We’re planning to give you all some tips on the most effective ways to do that, how to edit showreels, and how to describe and present your skills so that you can use your experience in Crayta to bolster your resumé or simply remind yourself of the great work you did," added the dev team.

The studio noted that the decision to shutter Crayta was taken after "careful consideration" of the platform's recent performance and its goals for 2023 and beyond.

Although Crayta is heading for the great beyond, Unit 2 won't be going anywhere. The studio said it will remain operational under Meta (which acquired the company in 2021) and will share more information about its future plans soon.