informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Cosmic Lounge nets €4 million to use AI tech to create mobile puzzle games

The studio was quietly formed in 2022 by a group of former King, Seriously, and Next Games developers.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 25, 2023
The Cosmic Lounge logo flanked by space-themed artwork

A group of former King, Seriously, and Next Games developers have joined forces to establish new studio Cosmic Lounge.

Based in Helsinki and Stocklholm, Cosmic Lounge was quietly formed in 2022 after Seriously was shut down by parent company Playtika.

As reported by MobileGamer.biz, the nascent studio has already received pre-seed financing from Sisu Game Ventures and has now announced another €4 million funding round led by Transcend.

The studio is reportedly working on an unannounced puzzle title that will leverage "AI enhanced Puzzle Engine technology," and is expanding as it works to build its debut project.

Cosmic Lounge CEO Tomi Huttula previously held senior roles at Nokia, Kabam, EA, and King, while COO Peter Tokoi most recently served as EVP of studio operations at Best Fiends maker Seriously.

Other former Seriously devs include design VP, Simo Rajamäki, who spent seven years at the now defunct studio, and CTO Tommi Kiviniemi, who helped co-found Seriously and also served as its CTO.

AI tech for prototyping

Offering some insight into how Cosmic Lounge's AI tech actually works, Huttula suggested the tool has been used to create playable prototypes and will also help it test for product-market fit and marketability earlier on in the production process.

"Game teams find out quite late what the business potential of a new game could be. Our concept testing also covers testing playable prototypes, which we can create with our Puzzle Engine technology," Huttula told MobileGamer.biz.

"Our designers, and actually anyone in our team, can rapidly create and experiment with new core game mechanics and visuals. Puzzle Engine is not just for prototyping but also for efficient game development and content deployment. The Puzzle Engine’s tools are designed to leverage AI in game development, for content creation or level testing.”

Mobile

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
4.19.23
Lead Multiplayer Gameplay Engineer

Unfound Productions

Remote
4.04.23
3D Character Animator

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Malmö, Sweden)
4.18.23
Senior Product Manager (Project Fantasy)

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
4.20.23
VFX Artist - Treyarch
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more