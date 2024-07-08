Colossal Order delays Cities: Skylines II's console launch due to 'unresolved issues'

Cities: Skylines II was set to come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in October, but Colossal Order has now said it'll be delayed out of that date. This is the second setback for that version, which was originally meant to launch this past spring.

On its forums, the developer explained that it hasn't met the desired stability and performance targets. What's more, it claims there are "unresolved issues" that would severely hamper the player experience.

"We understand this is disappointing, and it’s not what we had hoped for either," wrote Colossal Order. "However, we are committed to keeping you informed throughout this development process, even if the updates aren’t always what we’d like."

Cities: Skylines II has fought performance issues since launch

Things have been rocky for Cities: Skylines II since its PC launch in October 2023. While it sold 1 million copies in a matter of months, performance issues have haunted the city-building sim, to the point publisher Paradox admitted it was unhappy with its late 2023 launches and publicly apologized.

The studio is making "slow but steady progress" on the console version, and is hoping to lock down a new Release Candidate after a review in August. From there, it can "determine whether we can begin the submission process and provide a solid release date, or if further issues need to be addressed."

Both Colossal Order and Paradox have spoken about working to regain player trust. With Cities: Skylines II needing both general improvements and proper work on its console version, it may be some time before it's fully regained.