Sniper Ghost Warrior developer CI Games has made a tender offer to buy back all remaining shares in publishing label, United Label.

CI Games established United Label in 2019 to branch into indie publishing. Since launching, United Label has published titles including Roki, Tales of Iron, and Eldest Souls.

The Polish studio currently owns a 78.5 percent stake in United Label but is eager to regain full ownership to "better support its growth and combined player communities."

As such, CI Games has tabled a buy back offer of PLN 18.02 ($4.08) per share in an all cash transaction. The offer represents a 14.8 percent premium on the last closing price as of May 16, 2022, and values United Label at PLN 22.98 million ($5.2 million).

"Delivering new and engaging content to our international fanbase via our established partnership with United Label has been a core tenet of our updated strategy since it was launched early 2019," said CI Games chief exec Marek Tyminski.

"We truly believe that by bringing United Label back under full ownership of CI Games, we will be better able to support its growth and our combined players communities, as we continue to target a potential dual listing in London."

CI Games recently reported record activity in 2021 and described the year as its "most successful" to date. The studio is currently working on three core projects based on its own properties, including Lords of the Fallen 2.

