informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Free Webinar on 5/24: How Predictive Analytics Drives Mobile Conversions & Boosts Revenue - Register Here!
PreviousNext
Business
2 min read
article

CI Games wants to regain full ownership of indie publisher United Label

The Sniper Ghost Warrior developer currently holds a 78.5 percent stake in the publisher.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 17, 2022
The CI Games logo

Sniper Ghost Warrior developer CI Games has made a tender offer to buy back all remaining shares in publishing label, United Label.

CI Games established United Label in 2019 to branch into indie publishing. Since launching, United Label has published titles including Roki, Tales of Iron, and Eldest Souls.

The Polish studio currently owns a 78.5 percent stake in United Label but is eager to regain full ownership to "better support its growth and combined player communities."

As such, CI Games has tabled a buy back offer of PLN 18.02 ($4.08) per share in an all cash transaction. The offer represents a 14.8 percent premium on the last closing price as of May 16, 2022, and values United Label at PLN 22.98 million ($5.2 million).

"Delivering new and engaging content to our international fanbase via our established partnership with United Label has been a core tenet of our updated strategy since it was launched early 2019," said CI Games chief exec Marek Tyminski.

"We truly believe that by bringing United Label back under full ownership of CI Games, we will be better able to support its growth and our combined players communities, as we continue to target a potential dual listing in London."

CI Games recently reported record activity in 2021 and described the year as its "most successful" to date. The studio is currently working on three core projects based on its own properties, including Lords of the Fallen 2.

Latest Jobs

Disbelief

Chicago, Illinois
05.10.22
Producer

Build a Rocket Boy Games

Edinburgh, Scotland
05.12.22
Lead Animation Programmer

Windwalk Games

Austin, Texas
05.16.22
Game Designer

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
05.10.22
Campaign Director
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more