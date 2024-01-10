Sponsored By

China led mobile game spending and downloads for 2023China led mobile game spending and downloads for 2023

Even with their country's restrictions in play, Chinese players kept spending money and downloading games for their phones.

Justin Carter

January 10, 2024

1 Min Read
Characters from the game platform Roblox.
Image via Roblox Corp.

At a Glance

  • On a global level, mobile titles like Honkai: Star Rail and Roblox were extremely popular with players throughout 2023.

A new report from data.ai shows a slight dip in the mobile game industry in 2023. Player spending hit $107.31 billion last year (down 2 percent from 2022), continuing a downward trend that began in 2021.

Despite those decreases, it's up nearly 7 percent from 2020's $100.53 billion.

China led the charge on that front with $37.6 billion in player spending. It was followed by the US ($24 billion), Japan ($12.78 billion), South Korea ($6.34 billion), and Germany ($2.6 billion).

It also had the most downloads for 2023 at 29.32 billion. This may indicate the country's efforts at curbing playtime for younger players aren't as effective as its government hoped.

Globally, hypercasual puzzle and simulation were the most downloaded titles, at 16.4 billion and 10.5 billion, respectively. That lines up with Subway Surfers and Roblox being among the top downloaded titles for the year.

Genre-wise, RPGs like Genshin Impact had the most player spending at $24.5 billion. Strategy and casino games had less than half that at $10.7 billion and $10.2 billion each.

On a global scale, Evony made up the most of that global spending at 10.1 percent. Lineage M followed at 8.9 percent, followed by Honkai: Star Rail with 8.7 percent.

The report notes strategy and RPGs are extremely successful for monetization in the mobile space. Crossplay is becoming increasingly prominent in those games, which can further potential revenue opportunities.

Data.ai's full writeup of the mobile industry and its data can be found here.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Business
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake II lead 2024 DICE Awards nominationsMarvel's Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake II lead 2024 DICE Awards noms
Jan 10, 2024
2 Min Read
Key art for Mojang and Blackbird's Minecraft Legends.
Business
Mojang and Blackbird will stop building on Minecraft LegendsMojang and Blackbird will stop building on Minecraft Legends
byJustin Carter
Jan 10, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4

Jan 4, 2024

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023