Kadokawa Corporation, the parent company of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, has confirmed that its chairman of the board, Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, has been indicted for allegedly bribing the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.

Kadokawa confirmed the news in a brief statement (spotted by VGC), and also revealed that others with links to the company including former director and senior managing executive officer, Toshiyuki Yoshihara, and former general manager of the 2021 Office, Kyoji Maniwa, were also arrested on suspicion of bribery and have subsequently been prosecuted by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office.

"Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, Chairman of the Board, who was arrested on suspicion of bribery on September 14, 2022, was prosecuted by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office today," reads the statement.

"We take this matter very seriously, and deeply apologize to all those concerned including our readers, customers, authors, creators, business partners, shareholders, and investors for the considerable inconvenience this matter has caused."

The Japan Times offered more details on the arrests and indictments, and claims that Tsuguhiko Kadokawa is alleged to have sent ¥69 million in bribes to then Olympic committee exec Haruyuki Takahashi to essentially secure Kadokawa's place as a sponsor of the games.

Kadokawa has reportedly denied the allegation since being arrested in September, but has now committed to stepping down as chairman following the indictment.

Other Japanese businesses including retailer Aoki Holdings and Diako Advertising are also suspected of bribing Takahashi.