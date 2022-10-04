CD Projekt co-founder and joint-CEO Marcin Iwinski will step down by the end of 2022, according to a statement issued by the Polish company.

Iwinski has been with the company since its inception almost 30 years ago, but now intends to submit his candidacy for the role of chairman of the supervisory board and leave behind his joint CEO role.

The long-serving CEO described the news as a "huge moment" on a personal level, but it's also a pretty notable moment for CD Projekt, which owns Cyberpunk and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red and digital marketplace GOG.com.

"By the end of 2022, I'll hand over my duties to my colleagues from the board," said Iwinski in a statement shared on social media.

"When I think about the future of CD Projekt, it is so exciting for me. Today, the company consists of over 1200 people across offices all over the world. But CD Projekt has never been about physical place or scale – it's all about the huge amount of talent we have, and the hard work and dedication of everyone who chooses to work here.

"It is thanks to that commitment and amazing talent that right now I have that same feeling I had all those years ago – hunger and optimism for what's ahead. It really feels like this is only the beginning. Our hugely ambitious strategy has such an inspiring and strong team at the helm, and I deeply believe in our plan to take CD Projekt to new heights."

Iwinski added that he will remain a major shareholder in the company, and explains that in his new non-executive role he intends to "remain active and engaged dedicating my focus on supporting the entire management board."

