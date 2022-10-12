Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has confirmed Google Stadia players will be able to transfer their saves to PC platforms before the streaming service shuts down. The news will be welcomed by players concerned at the prospect of losing their saves once Stadia has been axed next year.

As spotted by The Verge, CD Projekt has told players they'll need to use Google Takeout to download their data from Google services before manually bringing it over to PC.

In a support document that's been updated after Google announced it will be shuttering Stadia in January 2023, the studio provided a step-by-step walkthrough that explains how players can access Google Takeout and export their save data.

Notably, CD Projekt explained that anybody who owns a console version of Cyberpunk 2077 will also be able to access their Stadia save by using cross progression on any PC platform and syncing it with their GOG account to transfer their progress to a console.

Again, the company has provided a helpful guide to walk players through that specific part of the procedure, ensuring that Stadia believers won't lose their progress once the service has been retired.

Stadia, we hardly new ye

It has only been a few weeks since Google announced Stadia will be laid to rest. The streaming service launched in November 2019, but according to the tech company struggled to find an audience.

"While Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service," wrote Stadia VP Phil Harrison, announcing the move.

Although Google has called time on Stadia, the company said it remains "deeply committed" to gaming, and will continue to invest in new tools, technologies, and platforms that "power the success of developers."

Just this week, for instance, Google unveiled a trio of Chromebooks that has been optimized with cloud gaming in mind, and said all three devices will support services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna.