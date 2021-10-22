informa
News

CD Projekt buys The Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood

The studio will create a new project based on an existing CD Projekt franchise.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 22, 2021

CD Projekt has acquired The Flame in the Flood and Drake Hollow developer The Molasses Flood for an undisclosed fee.

The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 maker explained The Molasses Flood will work on a new project based on an existing CD Projekt franchise.

The Molasses Flood was established in 2014 by a group of BioShock, Halo, and Guitar Hero veterans. According to CD Projekt, the Boston-based studio will retain its current identity and won't be merged with existing teams.

Forrest Dowling, studio director at The Molasses Flood, explained the move ultimately materialized because CD Projekt made it clear the studio would be allowed to retain its creative freedom.

"When we started talking with CD Projekt, they made it clear that they weren't looking to simply absorb us, but rather embrace us and support our own culture and growth," said Dowling on Twitter. "We would love to talk about what we're working on, but we're going to have to wait for now."

The news comes after a bumpy year for CD Projekt, with the rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077 causing a public relations nightmare due to a platter of bugs on last-generation consoles -- although the Polish company still managed to turn a profit despite those woes.

