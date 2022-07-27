informa
Business
Capcom says net sales dip is the result of dwindling major releases

Despite that decline, the Japanese publisher described its quarterly performance as "solid."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
July 27, 2022
A screenshot from Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

A lack of new major releases has caused net sales and operating income to dip in Capcom's core Digital Contents division.

According to the publisher's fiscal report for the three months ended June 30, 2022, net sales in its Digital Contents business fell by 54.8 percent year-on-year to 19.8 billion yen ($144.8 million), while operating income also dipped by 48.7 percent to 12.5 billion yen ($91.4 million).

Despite that decline, Capcom described its quarterly performance as "solid," citing video game software sales of 11.7 million units. The company said Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak helped drive those sales, with the premium expansion hitting 2 million sales on Nintendo Switch and PC after launching in June.

The company also noted that Monster Hunter Rise has exceeded 10 million sales worldwide, attributing that success to "a variety of measures" including ongoing free content updates, the launch of a PC version, and the release of a bundle that included the Sunbreak expansion.

Capcom also believes the "Capcom Showcase," a digital showcase that was held in June, also helped boost profits by expanding catalog sales after raising brand awareness.

Despite those positives, the company stated there was a "year-over-year [sales and OI] decline due to sales of multiple major titles in the same period of the previous fiscal year."

Across the company as a whole, consolidated net sales declined by 47.9 percent to 25.2 billion yen and operating income fell by 48.9 percent to 12 billion yen.

