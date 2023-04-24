informa
Call of Duty: The Board Game aims to turn the shooter into a strategic tabletop experience

Toy soldiers.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 24, 2023
The logo for Call of Duty: The Board Game overlaid on a stylised image of a solider

It seems reports suggesting Activision wouldn't be debuting a full-fledged Call of Duty game in 2023 were somewhat wide of the mark. At least, we reckon you'll think that's the case if you're a massive board game nut.

That's because, as clocked by Variety, Call of Duty is the next popular video game franchise being adapted for the tabletop world.

In a bid to ensure it leaves no genre untapped after working to turn the blockbuster shooter into a sprawling battle royale slog, Activision has partnered with Arcane Wonders, Genuine Entertainment, and Evolution to create Call of Duty: The Board Game.

The game will be funded through Kickstarter and should release worldwide in 2024–although pre-orders will open in 2023. A description underneath a brief trailer shared by Arcane Wonders explains the tabletop version of Call of Duty will be a "thrilling new strategy game" featuring "intense combat, tactical planning, and stunning artwork."

The board game will also include miniatures of iconic soldiers and weapons from the series, which no doubt means fans will be given the opportunity to painstakingly tickle every bristle on Captain Price's resplendent lip foliage.

Call of Duty: The Board Game isn't the first time a major series has been turned into a board game. Earlier this year, Naughty Dog announced it will be partnering with Themeborne to create a board game based on The Last of Us called The Last of Us: Escape the Dark.

Of course, there's always been plenty of overlap between board games and their digital counterparts. For instance, a few months ago we learned how Citizen Sleeper was inspired by tabletop RPGs, and more recently charted the highs and lows of making tabletop-inspired miniatures title, Moonbreaker.

