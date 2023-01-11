informa
Brightworm Games established by KO_OP co-founder Bronson Zgeb

KO_OP's co-founder Bronson Zgeb has opened his own one-person game studio.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 11, 2023
Photo of game developer Bronson Zgeb, taken from his Twitter account.

KO_OP's co-founder Bronson Zgeb announced the founding of his next studio, BrightWorm. Zgeb is currently the studio's sole employee. 

"About 10 years ago, I founded KO_OP," wrote Zgeb on Twitter. "I gave it everything, but I burned out. [...] Now I'm excited to reveal my new studio, BrightWorm!" Zgeb didn't do a full reveal of the studio's first title, but on BrightWorm's website, curious players can sign up to be a part of the beta. 

KO_OP was founded in 2012 by Zgeb and studio director Saleem Dabbous. Along with developing the 2017 game Gnog and 2023's Goodbye Volcano High, the studio developed a level for Square Enix's 2016 mobile game Lara Croft Go

Zgeb later departed KO_OP to work at Unity and Lara Croft Go developer Square Enix Montreal (prior to its recent rebrand to Onoma and subsequent closure).

Notably, KO_OP operates as a co-op (heh) management structure. Every developer employed at the studio has equal pay and power. A similar structure exists at Dead Cells developer Motion Twin.

