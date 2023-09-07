informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Blumhouse Games appoints veteran journalist Louise Blain as creative lead

Blain will help identify and vet potential development partners.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
September 07, 2023
A still from Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's movie adaptation featuring two creepy animatronics

Blumhouse Games has appointed veteran journalist Louise Blain as its new creative lead.

The nascent division was unveiled by Blumhouse, the production company behind horror movies like The Purge, Megan, and Insidious, back in February.

The company intends to create titles that leverage its "unique genre strengths" to capitalize on the growth opportunity presented by the interactive media market.

Notably, Blumhouse Games will focus on projects with a budget of under $10 million as it looks to find a foothold in the game industry.

In her new role, Blain will help the studio realize that goal by identifying and vetting potential partners and game ideas.

She's also been tasked with helping Blumhouse's partners "bring their creative vision to life in their optimal form with a focus on narrative and world building."

In a press release, Blumhouse Games president Zach Wood said the former BBC Radio 3 - Sound of Gaming host "brings an encyclopaedic knowledge of horror across all media, particularly in video games."

Blumhouse is no stranger to the world of games and is currently working on movie adaptations of major horror franchises like Dead by Daylight and Five Nights at Freddy's, the latter of which is due to hit the big screen in October this year.

Production

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
8.16.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
8.23.23
NTT Lecturer Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM)

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.22.23
Senior Gameplay Systems Engineer - Treyarch

Beyond Games

Remote
8.10.23
Game Developer (Unity)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more