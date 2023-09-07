Blumhouse Games has appointed veteran journalist Louise Blain as its new creative lead.

The nascent division was unveiled by Blumhouse, the production company behind horror movies like The Purge, Megan, and Insidious, back in February.

The company intends to create titles that leverage its "unique genre strengths" to capitalize on the growth opportunity presented by the interactive media market.

Notably, Blumhouse Games will focus on projects with a budget of under $10 million as it looks to find a foothold in the game industry.

In her new role, Blain will help the studio realize that goal by identifying and vetting potential partners and game ideas.

She's also been tasked with helping Blumhouse's partners "bring their creative vision to life in their optimal form with a focus on narrative and world building."

In a press release, Blumhouse Games president Zach Wood said the former BBC Radio 3 - Sound of Gaming host "brings an encyclopaedic knowledge of horror across all media, particularly in video games."

Blumhouse is no stranger to the world of games and is currently working on movie adaptations of major horror franchises like Dead by Daylight and Five Nights at Freddy's, the latter of which is due to hit the big screen in October this year.