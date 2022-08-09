Overwatch will no longer sell purchasable in-game loot boxes, announced developer Blizzard. At the end of the current in-game "Anniversary" event, players will no longer be able to pay real money for the in-game items.

Loot boxes have been controversial for years due to their monetization practices, and Overwatch has often been cited as one of the worst offenders. In 2017, Blizzard had to remove paid loot boxes from the game's Belgian release. For China, Blizzard had to replace them with in-game "Overwatch Credits."

However, Blizzard noted that players can continue to earn loot boxes after the "Anniversary" event concludes on August 30. Players earn free loot boxes by either leveling up, or logging in for the first time during a seasonal event.

Loot boxes have been a key source of income for Activision Blizzard in the past. Removing it for a handful of months may have an impact on the company's quarterly revenue.

Blizzard's Overwatch 2, releasing in October, will not allow players to transfer their unopened loot boxes from Overwatch. Unopened boxes will be automatically opened and sent to the player's inventory prior to the sequel's release.

In June, it was revealed that the original 2016 Overwatch will replaced in its entirety by Overwatch 2.



Live, laugh, loot

The sequel to Blizzard's hero shooter is going free-to-play, and like other live service games such as Apex Legends or Halo Infinite, adopting a seasonal model. Each season will feature a new hero, maps, and cosmetics, and a battle pass.

Players will also be able to buy items directly in the game's store.

Earlier in the month, Blizzard used a survey to ask players how much they'd pay for in-game Overwatch 2 rewards such as skins. One of the hypothetical asking prices was $45. It's currently possible to buy multiple loot boxes in a bundle.

Overwatch 2's PvP component will be available at launch, with its PvE mode intended as post-launch release.