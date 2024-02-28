Black Desert Online nets €2 billion and 55 million players

February 28, 2024
- Pearl Abyss' fantasy-MMO is going strong as it works on other projects like Crimson Desert and DokeV.
Within nearly a decade, Black Desert Online has earned €2 billion (or $2.17 billion) in lifetime revenue.
Pearl Abyss revealed the milestone for its big MMO, which has also locked in 55 million players across PC, consoles, and mobile. Because of the game's staggered release, the publisher technically considers it a franchise.
Its lifetime revenue is colored by its region-specific existence. The game is free-to-play in some territories, while others require players buy it first, a la Fallout 76 or Elder Scrolls Online.
Black Desert's staggered release
Black Desert first launched in 2014 for PC Korean players, then western PC players two years later. In 2019, it came to phones, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.
At time of writing, a native current-gen version is expected to release this summer.
Beyond the MMO, Pearl Abyss plans to build out Black Desert with a new game titled Crimson Desert. That project is billed as a single-player title set within the same fantasy universe.
Other Pearl Abyss projects include DokeV and Plan 8. It's unknown if those two have any Black Desert connections, but they're both planned to release on PC and consoles.
