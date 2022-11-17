Bithell Games creates Lunar Division arm for indie game publishing

Developer Bithell Games is getting into publishing with its new indie label, Lunar Division. The games released under this label, according to the developer blog, will be for projects helmed by new directors and "more experimental ideas" directed by current Bithell staff.

Since it was founded in 2013, Bithell Games has solely published the games that it's developed. Getting into publishing allows founder Mike Bithell to leverage the talent of the studio's employees and take the reigns on their own unique projects. It also has the benefit of bringing in new blood that could join Bithell Games' staff.

The year has seen multiple indie developers, and the YouTuber Dunkey, shift to publishing games by smaller developers. Since these studios already have built-in audiences and clout, paying it forward to newer developers gains them further attention and a chance to further build out their brand.



The first game to be published under Lunar Division will be The Banished Vault, a strategy game directed by Bithell game director Nic Tringali. His previous credits include Bithell's John Wick Hex and Arcsmith, along with Royal Polygon's Sun Dogs.

With each of its games, Bithell has consistently switched genres, from FMV solitaire (The Solitaire Conspiracy) to action strategy (John Wick Hex). Lunar Division's existence, at the very least, allows the developer to maintain that internal flexibility while also having the freedom to take on larger projects, such as Tron: Identity for Disney.