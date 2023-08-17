informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Bioware veteran Rich Vogel to lead new NetEase studio T-Minus Zero Entertainment

Vogel spent years leading the Star Wars: The Old Republic team at Bioware Austin.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
August 17, 2023
The T-Minus Zero Entertainment logo on a peach background

NetEase has tapped Bioware veteran Rich Vogel to lead a new studio based in Austin, Texas.

The new opening has been dubbed T-Minus Zero Entertainment and is currently developing a brand new original franchise NetEase describes as a "third-person online multiplayer action game set in a sci-fi universe."

Vogel will lead T-Minus Zero as CEO, having previously served as VP and executive producer at BioWare Austin, where he worked on Star Wars: The Old Republic.

The industry veteran is also known for his work on other major franchises including Meridian 59, Ultima Online, and Star Wars Galaxies.

Key T-Minus Zero Entertainment personnel

Vogel is joined at the studio by other notable figures including game director Mark Tucker, formerly design director at Bethesda Game Studios; art director Jeff Dobson, whose credits include Dragon Age Inquisition and Mass Effect Andromeda; and Scott Malone, former vice president of operations and production at Anthem.

T-Minus Zero will be located in Austin's technology hub and employ a remote-first approach to development and according to Vogel will strive to create "epic, immersive worlds" that can attract vibrant player communities.

NetEase Games president of global investments and partnerships, Simon Zhu, said the Chinese conglomerate will "make every effort" to help T-Minus Zero grow.

The company has been expanding rapidly since the turn of the year, hoovering up talent to open a deluge of studios including PinCool, Bad Brain Game Studios, Anchor Point, and Spliced.

Production

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.02.23
Lead Gameplay Engineer

Jackbox Games

Remote
7.24.23
Senior Game Product Manager

Earth9

Remote
8.8.23
Game Designer

Beyond Games

Remote
8.10.23
Game Developer (Unity)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more