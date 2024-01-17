Bethesda is releasing its first mobile game in years with The Elder Scrolls: Castles. It's the third phone game for the fantasy franchise and follows 2020's The Elder Scrolls: Blades.

Made by the Fallout Shelter team, the new title sees players build their own dynasties and make choices for their kingdoms and castles. Every day in the real world equals a full year in the game.

Presently, Castles is only available in the Philippines. Players in other countries can pre-register for its gradual release on Android (and later iOS) in the coming months.

Todd Howard first teased Bethesda's new phone game in late 2022, which he said would be more substantial than Fallout Shelter. Last year's Xbox leak listed a trio of mobile games, one of which may have been The Elder Scrolls: Castles.

Bethesda's parent company Microsoft has been hoping to get in on the mobile market, mainly through Activision Blizzard. Whether or not Bethesda fits into those plans, it clearly wants its two big franchises to have a life outside of consoles.