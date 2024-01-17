Sponsored By

Bethesda returns to mobile with The Elder Scrolls: CastlesBethesda returns to mobile with The Elder Scrolls: Castles

Bethesda tries its hand again at bringing its Elder Scrolls franchise to mobile audiences.

Justin Carter

January 17, 2024

1 Min Read
Promo art for Bethesda's mobile game, The Elder Scrolls: Castles.
Image via Bethesda.

At a Glance

  • The Elder Scrolls: Castles marks the third mobile entry in the series, and its first phone title in four years.

Bethesda is releasing its first mobile game in years with The Elder Scrolls: Castles. It's the third phone game for the fantasy franchise and follows 2020's The Elder Scrolls: Blades.

Made by the Fallout Shelter team, the new title sees players build their own dynasties and make choices for their kingdoms and castles. Every day in the real world equals a full year in the game.

Presently, Castles is only available in the Philippines. Players in other countries can pre-register for its gradual release on Android (and later iOS) in the coming months.

Todd Howard first teased Bethesda's new phone game in late 2022, which he said would be more substantial than Fallout Shelter. Last year's Xbox leak listed a trio of mobile games, one of which may have been The Elder Scrolls: Castles.

Bethesda's parent company Microsoft has been hoping to get in on the mobile market, mainly through Activision Blizzard. Whether or not Bethesda fits into those plans, it clearly wants its two big franchises to have a life outside of consoles.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Promo art for Bethesda's mobile game, The Elder Scrolls: Castles.
Business
Bethesda returns to mobile with The Elder Scrolls: CastlesBethesda returns to mobile with The Elder Scrolls: Castles
byJustin Carter
Jan 17, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Supermassive Games' Until Dawn.
Business
Sony is making Until Dawn into a movieSony is making Until Dawn into a movie
byJustin Carter
Jan 17, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Changeable Minds
Changeable Minds

Jan 17, 2024

Programming
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated

Jan 12, 2024

Audio
Importance of Contrast (The Game Music of Jurassic World Primal Ops: GDC 2023)
Importance of Contrast (The Game Music of Jurassic World Primal Ops: GDC 2023)

Jan 12, 2024