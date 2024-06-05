Bespoke Pixel launches with $25M investment and Ubisoft veteran at the helm

Former Ubisoft Massive boss David Polfeldt has taken charge of Barcelona-based studio Bespoke Pixel.

As reported by VentureBeat, the nascent studio has raised $25 million and is currently working on multiple projects. The Bespoke Pixel website is scant on details, but notes the studio was founded in 2024 by a group of "industry veterans" and intends to create "world-class entertainment in an intensely collaborative environment."

"We commit to the traits that we know will shape a great team; friendliness, professional curiosity, and being 100 percent honest with the players," reads the website. "While we currently are keeping our ongoing projects under wraps, we don’t hesitate to admit that we have sky-high ambitions. We are no fans of compromises, because we are obsessed with quality."

Polfeldt will lead the indie studio, having previously worked on titles including The Division, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Far Cry 3.

Polfeldt finds a new home after Ubisoft exit

The Ubisoft veteran left the French publisher in March 2022 shortly after stepping down as studio head of Ubisoft Massive.

Polfeldt initially said he would take a six month sabbatical before returning to the company in a new role, but eventually chose to exit after deeming himself unsuitable for the position.

"I think my philosophy and my skills work well for a certain kind of group of a certain kind of size, I don't think I'm the right manager for what the studio has become," he commented at the time. "I'm perfectly at peace with it."

Bespoke Pixel intends to remain "relatively small" while it focuses on creating playable prototypes, and notes that all workers are expected to be available on-site five days a week. "Dynamic interaction with intelligent people is a cornerstone of our production process," added the studio, outlining why it has shunned remote work.

In the long-term, Polfeldt told VentureBeat that Bespoke Pixel intends to create "original intellectual property" centered on "refined and well-crafted gameplay."