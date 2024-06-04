Sponsored By

Behaviour Interactive cuts 95 jobs in 'strategic corporate change'

June has barely begun, and a second set of layoffs have taken place at Dead by Daylight studio Behaviour.

June 4, 2024

Key art for Dead by Daylight.
Image via Behaviour Interactive.

Dead by Daylight creator Behaviour Interactive revealed it'll be reducing 95 jobs, 70 of which will be from the mothership Montreal studio. These layoffs come months after reductions in mid-January.

The developer explained its reductions were brought on by the growing headcount over the past five years. Daylight's current headcount of 60 million players has led to the Behaviour team growing from 575 to 1,300 employees.

Behaviour's "historic strengths"

Citing the "challenging context" of the current industry, Behaviour has elected to focus on its "historical strengths." To the studio, that means "leading in horror and service, and exploring the possibilities of location-based entertainment."

It also plans on "multiple strategic changes," such as improving distinctions between its various divisions like business development and production.

"While changes to our structure and strategic vision have led to challenging decisions, we are confident that these decisions will position us for continued success," said co-founder Rémi Racine.

"As we begin the next phase of Behaviour’s growth, our commitment to excellence in our products and workplace culture remains steadfast."

Behaviour's layoffs come just a day after those at Just Cause creator Avalanche Studios. Along with laying off 50 employees, the Swedish developer closed two of its spinoff offices based in New York and Montreal.

