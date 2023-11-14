informa
Bandai Namco unveils Nintendo-focused dev teams Studio 2 and Studio S

The two studios have previously worked on multiple entries in the Super Smash Bros. franchise.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 14, 2023
The Studio 2 / Studio S logos overlaid on a screenshot of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Image via Bandai Namco / Nintendo

Bandai Namco has officially revealed the existence of two studios specifically tasked with co-developing Nintendo projects.

The existence of Studio 2 and Studio S was highlighted by X user Mondo Mega, via Source Gaming, who noticed Bandai Namco promoting the studios via a job listing.

A translated blurb on the Studio 2 and Studio S website describe the pair as studios "specialising in commissioned development projects." To date, both have worked solely on Nintendo titles including Mario Kart Tour, Mario Kart 8 DeluxeSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Arms.

It's worth noting the studios have been retroactively credited for working on older titles like Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, both of which launched in 2014.

That suggests the "new" studios are perhaps the result of some internal restructuring within Bandai Namco or simply existing development studios the company has decided to formally unveil.

Recruitment information shared on the Studio 2 and Studio S website states the company is seeking staff with "mid-career" experience, noting that new graduates should look for other roles within Bandai Namco.

As for what the pair are currently working on, the website is light on specifics but states both teams will "continue to create titles of world [class] standards."

