Balatro sales grow to 500,000 copies sold in 10 days

Nearly two weeks after its release, Balatro has now sold over 500,000 copies across all systems.

The roguelike deckbuilder hit half that amount within a few days of release, and it has been helped by plenty of positive buzz. Hours after it came out, it had already made $1 million in revenue.

Developer LocalThunk previously called their game's success "incredibly overwhelming." While not their first game overall, it's the first one they made available to the larger public.

As for publisher Playstack, it stands as the most successful title in the company's portfolio since it started eight years ago.

Balatro's future is looking bright

Balatro's new milestone is even more impressive, considering its Nintendo Switch version was recently kneecapped. Last week, it was delisted from Europe, Japan, and Australia by PEGI out of concerns that it contained or endorsed gambling.

It's not a gambling game," a sentiment argued by Playstack prior to the title's release. The recent recategorization from 3+ to 18+ was understandably frustrating, especially so early into the game's lifecycle.

As it stands, Balatro is expected to return to Switch in those regions sometime this week.