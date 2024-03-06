Sponsored By

Balatro sales grow to 500,000 copies sold in 10 days

The deck is in LocalThunk's favor.

Justin Carter

March 6, 2024

1 Min Read
Title card for 2024's Balatro.
Image via LocalThunk/Playstack.

At a Glance

  • Even with its recent regional delisting, Balatro can't help but grow in sales.

Nearly two weeks after its release, Balatro has now sold over 500,000 copies across all systems.

The roguelike deckbuilder hit half that amount within a few days of release, and it has been helped by plenty of positive buzz. Hours after it came out, it had already made $1 million in revenue.

Developer LocalThunk previously called their game's success "incredibly overwhelming." While not their first game overall, it's the first one they made available to the larger public.

As for publisher Playstack, it stands as the most successful title in the company's portfolio since it started eight years ago.

Balatro's future is looking bright

Balatro's new milestone is even more impressive, considering its Nintendo Switch version was recently kneecapped. Last week, it was delisted from Europe, Japan, and Australia by PEGI out of concerns that it contained or endorsed gambling.

It's not a gambling game," a sentiment argued by Playstack prior to the title's release. The recent recategorization from 3+ to 18+ was understandably frustrating, especially so early into the game's lifecycle.

As it stands, Balatro is expected to return to Switch in those regions sometime this week.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Tales Noir.
Business
Tails Noir dev Eggnut lays off staff after 'halting operations'Tails Noir dev Eggnut lays off staff after 'halting operations'
byJustin Carter
Mar 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Logo for Rooster Teeth.
Business
Warner Bros. shuts down Rooster Teeth after 21 yearsWarner Bros. shuts down Rooster Teeth after 21 years
byJustin Carter
Mar 6, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Audio
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)

Mar 6, 2024

Design
Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system
Featured Blog | Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system

Mar 4, 2024

Design
The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming
Featured Blog: The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming

Mar 1, 2024