Backpack Battles sells 100,000 units two days after Early Access launch

Backpack Battles, a new Early Access title, has already sold 100,000 copies "less than two days" after its March 8 release.

Developer PlaywithFurcifer broke the news on Twitter/X, further revealing the game saw over 32,000 players Steam on March 11. At time of writing, that peak has grown to nearly 35,500.

Indie success in a difficult year

The game makes for another indie hit in the past month. LocalThunk's Balatro sold 250,000 copies days after its late February launch, but it also released on consoles along with PC.

"Thanks to anyone who purchased the game," wrote Furcifer on March 8, "it's so fun to watch everybody play the new classes."

In Backpack Battles, players buy and craft items, then have to arrange them in their backpack against other players doing the same. It marks Furcifer's second release after 2023's Super Kill-Boi 9000.

Its Steam reviews are "overwhelmingly positive." It also probably helps that it's in two separate bundles with beloved indie titles Brotato and Slay the Spire.

Furcifer already has another project in the works: described as an autoscrolling roguelike, Furcifer's Dungeon is expected to release later this year.