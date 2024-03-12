Sponsored By

Backpack Battles sells 100,000 units two days after Early Access launch

Steam has another Early Access hit on its hands with PlaywithFurcifer's sophomore outing.

Justin Carter

March 12, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot from PlaywithFurcifer's Backpack Battles.
Image via PlaywithFurcifer/Indie Ark.

At a Glance

  • Like Balatro not that long before it, Backpack Battles has reached an impressive milestone in a short amount of time.

Backpack Battles, a new Early Access title, has already sold 100,000 copies "less than two days" after its March 8 release.

Developer PlaywithFurcifer broke the news on Twitter/X, further revealing the game saw over 32,000 players Steam on March 11. At time of writing, that peak has grown to nearly 35,500.

Indie success in a difficult year

The game makes for another indie hit in the past month. LocalThunk's Balatro sold 250,000 copies days after its late February launch, but it also released on consoles along with PC.

"Thanks to anyone who purchased the game," wrote Furcifer on March 8, "it's so fun to watch everybody play the new classes."

In Backpack Battles, players buy and craft items, then have to arrange them in their backpack against other players doing the same. It marks Furcifer's second release after 2023's Super Kill-Boi 9000.

Its Steam reviews are "overwhelmingly positive." It also probably helps that it's in two separate bundles with beloved indie titles Brotato and Slay the Spire.

Furcifer already has another project in the works: described as an autoscrolling roguelike, Furcifer's Dungeon is expected to release later this year.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of Panic Inc.'s Playdate handheld.
Business
Playdate games can now be written in SwiftPlaydate games can now be written in Swift
byJustin Carter
Mar 12, 2024
1 Min Read
Promo art for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.
Business
Pokémon Works subsidiary launched within Diamond/Pearl remake devsPokémon Works subsidiary launched within Diamond/Pearl remake devs
byJustin Carter
Mar 12, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
The Lessons Learned From Palworld's Success
Featured Blog | The Lessons Learned From Palworld's Success

Mar 8, 2024

Audio
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)

Mar 6, 2024

Design
Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system
Featured Blog | Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system

Mar 4, 2024