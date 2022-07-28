informa
Business
article

Backbone has made an officially licensed PlayStation mobile controller

The gamepad will let owners more easily play PlayStation games on iPhone through PS Remote Play.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
July 28, 2022
The Backbone One - PlayStation Edition

PlayStation has partnered with peripheral maker Backbone to launch an officially licensed mobile controller for iPhone owners.

It's called the Backbone One -- PlayStation Edition and looks kinda-sorta-like a DualSense gamepad that has a run in with a melon baller.

It's fascinating to see Sony continue to push beyond the confines of the console sector, with the company working to bring numerous first-party titles to PC platforms and recently launching a new hardware brand called Inzone aimed specifically at PC players.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Backbone CEO Maneet Khaira explained the new gamepad will let owners more easily play PlayStation games on iPhone through PS Remote Play.

According to Khaira, the device was inspired by the design of the DualSense wireless colour, and includes transparent face buttons, a matte white finish, and a "floating appearance" -- whatever that means.

"It feels right at home with the other products in the PS5 lineup, like the Pulse 3D headset, which you can connect directly to the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition," continued Khaira.

Naturally, the Backbone One is also compatible with other App Store titles that support controllers, with Sony keen to position the device as the go-to pad for mobile players who also enjoy dipping into popular releases like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Anybody who purchases the controller will be able to download the Backbone App (pictured below) and access a customized PlayStation experience, which includes various integrations and the ability to browse hundreds of compatible titles.

A glimpse at the Backbone App

Notably, the Backbone One will draw power from the iPhone itself, meaning users won't have to worry about charging it before a particularly long commute or cosy under-the-duvet play session.

The Backbone was announced just hours after Sony revealed the next PlayStation 5 update will add more curation options and 1440p support when it eventually rolls out.

