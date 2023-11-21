Assassin's Creed publisher Ubisoft suspends X advertising

Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft has paused advertising on X, formerly known on Twitter, after platform owner Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic post and Media Matters claimed ads from major corporations were being shown next to harmful, far-right content.

A company representative confirmed the news to Axios, noting that it "did have a campaign running" for upcoming title Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, but has now "paused" its promotional efforts on the social media platform.

Axios notes the video advertisement for Nexus VR was played 10 million times before the campaign was halted by Ubisoft.

Although Ubisoft didn't specify why it's taking a hiatus from advertising on X, the move comes after Musk replied to a post claiming Jewish communities support "dialectical hatred against whites" with "you have said the actual truth."

The X owner has since attempted to backtrack, but hasn't deleted his original post. "This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic. Nothing could be further from the truth," he wrote.

Other major companies like Apple, IBM, and Disney have also suspended advertising on X (thanks again Axios) after left-leaning watchdog and non-profit Media Matters published a report that claimed their adverts were being displayed alongside content promoting Nazism, holocaust denial, and white nationalism.

Media Matters said X CEO Linda Yaccarino previously claimed brands would be "protected from the risk" of being next to toxic content, but screenshots included in its report indicate that isn't always the case.

Yaccarino has pushed back against Media Matters, suggesting the organization is attempting to manipulate the narrative. Musk also chimed in and said X will be filing a "thermonuclear lawsuit" against Media Matters and "all those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company."

X subsequently filed a lawsuit against Media Matters in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on November 20, 2023.

Game Developer has reached out to Ubisoft for comment on the situation.