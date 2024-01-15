Art of Rally developer Funselektor has made some employees redundantArt of Rally developer Funselektor has made some employees redundant
Art of Rally launched in 2020 and has received numerous updates and ports.
January 15, 2024
Absolute Drift and Art of Rally developer Funselektor has made a small number of layoffs.
The studio broke the news on X and explained that three members of staff based in Australia were impacted by the cuts.
"Unfortunately we've had to make some positions redundant at Funselektor. We'd like to help them in their employment hunt in the video game sector, so we recommend these awesome Australians," wrote the studio.
"We vouch for them as being amazing and skilled team members that brought quality into our games. They're looking for new positions in Development, Engineering and Production."
Funselektor shared more information about those affected to help them find new roles elsewhere.
Game Developer has reached out to Funselektor to learn more about the cuts.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Latest News
Phantom inspiration and the ethical auteur with Xalavier Nelson Jr.Dec 8, 2023
Designing Killer Queen: from playground experiment to modern arcade sensationOct 18, 2023
Rod Humble and King Choi illustrate the ambition of Life By YouSep 22, 2023
Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski - Game Developer Podcast ep. 34Sep 1, 2023