Absolute Drift and Art of Rally developer Funselektor has made a small number of layoffs.

The studio broke the news on X and explained that three members of staff based in Australia were impacted by the cuts.

"Unfortunately we've had to make some positions redundant at Funselektor. We'd like to help them in their employment hunt in the video game sector, so we recommend these awesome Australians," wrote the studio.

"We vouch for them as being amazing and skilled team members that brought quality into our games. They're looking for new positions in Development, Engineering and Production."

Funselektor shared more information about those affected to help them find new roles elsewhere.

Game Developer has reached out to Funselektor to learn more about the cuts.