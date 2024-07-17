Arma 3 sells over 500,000 copies during Steam Summer Sale 2024

Arma 3 sold over 500,000 copies during the Steam Summer Sale 2024.

The latest summer promotion ran from June 27 to July 11 and evidently generated plenty of interest in Bohemia Interactive's tactical shooter.

The studio shared its latest sales milestone in a blog post and noted it managed to shift 100,000 copies in a single day.

"Welcome to the over over 500,000 new recruits that have joined the Arma 3 community during the Steam Summer Sale 2024," reads the post. "Close to 100,000 of you joined us during the sale's first day—the highest number of copies sold in a single day dating all the way back to the initial Arma 3 Alpha release in March 2013."

Bohemia has assembled a comprehensive FAQ for its half-a-million new players to help them find their footing when they eventually touch down.

Arma 3 's deep, deep discount

For those wondering how much Arma 3 retailed for during the sale, SteamDB notes Bohemia applied a 90 percent discount to bring the price down to $2.99—a historical low for the title. With the sale now over, Arma 3 is currently retailing for $29.99.

Although plenty of people grabbed Arma 3 as a result of that price drop, it looks like a good chunk of new owners are waiting to take the plunge. SteamDB estimates indicate Arma 3 attracted a peak of roughly 22,500 concurrent players during the sale.

That's hardly a small number for a release that's over a decade old, but with over 500,000 copies sold in the past two weeks it's perhaps indicative of the 'buy now, play later' mentality that can take hold of consumers during Steam's fabled sales.