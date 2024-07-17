Sponsored By

Arma 3 sells over 500,000 copies during Steam Summer Sale 2024

The decade-old shooter dropped to its lowest price ever during the sale.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 17, 2024

Two soldiers make an approach in Arma 3
Image via Bohemia Interactive

Arma 3 sold over 500,000 copies during the Steam Summer Sale 2024.

The latest summer promotion ran from June 27 to July 11 and evidently generated plenty of interest in Bohemia Interactive's tactical shooter.

The studio shared its latest sales milestone in a blog post and noted it managed to shift 100,000 copies in a single day.

"Welcome to the over over 500,000 new recruits that have joined the Arma 3 community during the Steam Summer Sale 2024," reads the post. "Close to 100,000 of you joined us during the sale's first day—the highest number of copies sold in a single day dating all the way back to the initial Arma 3 Alpha release in March 2013."

Bohemia has assembled a comprehensive FAQ for its half-a-million new players to help them find their footing when they eventually touch down.

Arma 3's deep, deep discount

For those wondering how much Arma 3 retailed for during the sale, SteamDB notes Bohemia applied a 90 percent discount to bring the price down to $2.99—a historical low for the title. With the sale now over, Arma 3 is currently retailing for $29.99.

Although plenty of people grabbed Arma 3 as a result of that price drop, it looks like a good chunk of new owners are waiting to take the plunge. SteamDB estimates indicate Arma 3 attracted a peak of roughly 22,500 concurrent players during the sale.

That's hardly a small number for a release that's over a decade old, but with over 500,000 copies sold in the past two weeks it's perhaps indicative of the 'buy now, play later' mentality that can take hold of consumers during Steam's fabled sales.

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

