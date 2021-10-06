informa
Arkane Lyon's studio director is resigning

Arkane Lyon studio director Romuald Capron is departing the company after 16 years.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
October 06, 2021

In a farewell announcement posted on LinkedIn, Capron praised the development team's work on Deathloop and said he's leaving to spend more time with friends and family.

"I wanted to thank everyone at Arkane and Zenimax I had the pleasure to work with," he wrote, "with a special thanks to Raphael Colantonio for having trusted me 16 years ago and Todd Vaughn for having supported Arkane since our first days at Zenimax family."

Capron also said that he's leaving Arkane in "good hands" under the leadership of Dinga Bakaba, Sébastien Mitton, Hugues Tardif and Morgan Barbe.

