AppMagic secures $3 million investment to put into international sales teams

AppMagic, a service used to determine the market for mobile apps and games, has raised $3 million in a new round of seed funding.

The bulk of it ($2.5 million) comes from Gem Capital, a Cyprus-based company that's previously aided developers like Mundfish and Sad Cat Studios. With the funding, AppMagic plans to build out staff for international territories.

Per the press release, that expansion will involve dedicated teams recognizing the "specific sales approaches" for the US, China, Korea, and Japan.

Gem managing director Kirill Guskiy explained the firm was impressed with AppMagic growing into "the third-largest mobile marketing intelligence tool" by client numbers. The funding was also spurred by fellow analyst tool Data.ai being acquired by Sensor Tower in March.

"The recent deal opens a window of opportunity for AppMagic to capitalize on its strengths," said Gusky. "We are excited to support [founder] Max Samorukov and his team in this promising venture."

Samorukov himself later said the funding would help his company "improve our global presence" and "accelerate our product development, adding new types of data and increasing its accuracy."

It also has the added bonus of building AppMagic's profile as a viable Data.ai alternative. The latter's merger with Sensor Tower has seemingly put AppMagic in a position to become a "viable and superior option" for mobile app analytics.