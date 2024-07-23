Sponsored By

AppMagic secures $3 million investment to put into international sales teams

The market tool for mobile apps is hoping to use its funding to build dedicated regional teams and up its presence in the analytics space.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 23, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for market tool AppMagic.
Image via AppMagic.

AppMagic, a service used to determine the market for mobile apps and games, has raised $3 million in a new round of seed funding.

The bulk of it ($2.5 million) comes from Gem Capital, a Cyprus-based company that's previously aided developers like Mundfish and Sad Cat Studios. With the funding, AppMagic plans to build out staff for international territories.

Per the press release, that expansion will involve dedicated teams recognizing the "specific sales approaches" for the US, China, Korea, and Japan.

Gem managing director Kirill Guskiy explained the firm was impressed with AppMagic growing into "the third-largest mobile marketing intelligence tool" by client numbers. The funding was also spurred by fellow analyst tool Data.ai being acquired by Sensor Tower in March.

"The recent deal opens a window of opportunity for AppMagic to capitalize on its strengths," said Gusky. "We are excited to support [founder] Max Samorukov and his team in this promising venture."

Samorukov himself later said the funding would help his company "improve our global presence" and "accelerate our product development, adding new types of data and increasing its accuracy."

It also has the added bonus of building AppMagic's profile as a viable Data.ai alternative. The latter's merger with Sensor Tower has seemingly put AppMagic in a position to become a "viable and superior option" for mobile app analytics.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for the game platform Roblox.
Business
Report: Roblox employees are worried it isn't doing enough to stop child predatorsReport: Roblox employees are worried it isn't doing enough to stop child predators
byJustin Carter
Jul 23, 2024
3 Min Read
Splash art for the 2023 Humble Games showcase.
Business
Update: Humble Games confirms layoffs amid 'restructuring', denies full shutdownUpdate: Humble Games confirms layoffs amid 'restructuring', denies full shutdown
byJustin Carter
Jul 23, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A photograph of a finger hovering over the United States on a globe.
Business
Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?
byBryant Francis
Jul 23, 2024
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Making the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare KartMaking the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare Kart
byJoel Couture
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic Austrian town and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Making A Splash: How Wuthering Waves' Characters Draw Players Into Its WorldMaking A Splash: How Wuthering Waves' Characters Draw Players Into Its World
byMichel Sabbagh
Jul 23, 2024
20 Min Read
Master Chief from Halo: The Series wields his gun in front of an explosion.
Business
The Halo TV show and Microsoft's Xbox strategy shared the same problemThe Halo TV show and Microsoft's Xbox strategy shared the same problem
byBryant Francis
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
A photo of the White House in black and white.
Business
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
11 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan