Announcements
News
Business
News

Amazon Games expands third-party publishing efforts with Glowmade partnership

Amazon Games claims the move will allow it to become a "best-in-class" publisher.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
September 22, 2021

Amazon Games has partnered with UK indie studio Glowmade to expand its third-party publishing efforts.

The deal will see Amazon Games publish an upcoming "creative online co-op experience" from Glowmade, whose team has previously worked on titles including Fable, Little Big Planet, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Battlefield.

The news comes around a year after Amazon Games nabbed the exclusive publishing rights to an upcoming title from Korean studio Smilegate RPG.

Outside the world of publishing, Amazon is also developing projects in-house, although those efforts have so far delivered mixed results. Last year, the company chose to cancel its free-to-play shooter Crucible after branding the project unsustainable, and prior to that scrapped a Lumberyard-powered brawler called Breakaway.

There has been some progress, however, and Amazon is currently preparing to launch its open-world MMO New World on September 28, just months after the closed beta for the title pulled in over 200,000 concurrent players on Steam.

