informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Amazon Game Studios loses studio head John Smedley

The departure of studio head John Smedley comes in the wake of Amazon Game Studios developing and canceling numerous game projects before they released.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 11, 2023
Logo for Amazon Game Studios.

Bloomberg reports that Amazon Game Studios head John Smedley has departed the tech giant's game development studio.

Smedley was first hired to Amazon Games in 2017. The near 10-year-old studio hasn't had much luck releasing video games--its 2020 free-to-play shooter Crucible was canceled a handful of months after launch, and the studio has notably suffered from mismanagement and being unfamiliar with game development as a whole.

In an email to staff obtained by Bloomberg, Smedley wrote that "after a lot of thought, I’ve decided it’s time for me to try my hand at something new." A spokesperson for Amazon added that Smedley would remain on the team until "the team is fully transitioned before he moves on."

Going forward, Andy Sites, who first joined Amazon in 2021, will operate as the developer's studio head.

Outside of Amazon, Smedley's previous experience included operating as studio head for Star Wars Galaxies developer Daybreak Game Company (formerly Sony Online Entertainment). He stepped down from the studio in 2015 after a conflict with the hacker group known as Lizard Squad.

The leaving of Smedley comes following the news in late December 2022 that Amazon would be publishing the next installment of Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider franchise. And for Amazon more broadly, it follows the tech company's incoming layoffs of 18,000 jobs

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Microsoft

Redmond, WA, USA
1.04.23
Technical Lighting Artist – Turn 10 Studios

Microsoft

Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
1.04.23
Sr Character Artist – Gears of War – The Coalition

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more