Amazon Game Studios loses studio head John Smedley

Bloomberg reports that Amazon Game Studios head John Smedley has departed the tech giant's game development studio.

Smedley was first hired to Amazon Games in 2017. The near 10-year-old studio hasn't had much luck releasing video games--its 2020 free-to-play shooter Crucible was canceled a handful of months after launch, and the studio has notably suffered from mismanagement and being unfamiliar with game development as a whole.

In an email to staff obtained by Bloomberg, Smedley wrote that "after a lot of thought, I’ve decided it’s time for me to try my hand at something new." A spokesperson for Amazon added that Smedley would remain on the team until "the team is fully transitioned before he moves on."

Going forward, Andy Sites, who first joined Amazon in 2021, will operate as the developer's studio head.



Outside of Amazon, Smedley's previous experience included operating as studio head for Star Wars Galaxies developer Daybreak Game Company (formerly Sony Online Entertainment). He stepped down from the studio in 2015 after a conflict with the hacker group known as Lizard Squad.

The leaving of Smedley comes following the news in late December 2022 that Amazon would be publishing the next installment of Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider franchise. And for Amazon more broadly, it follows the tech company's incoming layoffs of 18,000 jobs.