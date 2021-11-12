Alan Wake dev Remedy to open Swedish subsidiary in 2022

Alan Wake and Control developer Remedy Entertainment plans to open a new Swedish subsidiary in 2022.

The Finnish company said it made the decision after embracing a "more hybrid model of working" that has allowed multiple Sweden-based developers to join the studio and work fully remotely.

After testing the waters during that initial pilot phase, Remedy now intends to establish a "formal presence in Sweden."

"A special focus has been on recruiting experienced talent in the Stockholm area in Sweden. Early results have been good. In the third quarter of 2021, we have been making plans for the next phase, which will involve formal presence in Sweden and continued recruitment in 2022," explained the company in its latest fiscal report.

"This will further boost our ability to attract world-class talent for the right roles. Our teams have performed well in remote work mode, and we have begun shifting towards a hybrid work model."

Remedy will specifically look to hire up to 25 developers in Sweden in 2022, and plans to open a work space in Stockholm to allow Swedish workers to connect in-person when needed.