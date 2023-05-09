Age of Wonders 4 surpasses 250,000 sales in four days

Age of Wonders 4 has sold 250,000 copies in four days, according to publisher Paradox Interactive.

The Swedish company said the milestone includes sales of both the standard and premium versions of the game across all platforms.

The title was developed by Dutch outfit Triumph Studios and debuted on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on May 2, 2023. It blends 4X strategy with tactical turn-based combat, and asks players to conquer a fantasy world that has been plunged into chaos following the return of a group of powerful wizard kings.

In passing 250,000 sales in under a week, Age of Wonders 4 has become the fastest-selling title in the franchise to date.

Game director and Triumph co-founder Lennart Sas thanked players for their support and said the studio is already working on new content and updates.

"There’s always a delicate balancing act involved in designing a sequel, especially for a long-running series with so many dedicated fans,” said Sas. "It’s incredible to see what the reception has been from both series veterans and brand-new players."