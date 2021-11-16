Activision Blizzard workers are staging an impromptu walkout and calling for the removal of Bobby Kotick as CEO.

This action follows an earlier report that implicates Kotick in a number of covered-up incidents at the company, some of which directly involve Kotick himself.

"We have instituted our own Zero Tolerance Policy," worker advocacy group A Better ABK wrote in a tweet. "We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source."

"We are staging a Walkout today. We welcome you to join us."

Update: Game Developer reached out to Activision Blizzard about the walkout, asking if the company had a response for employee concerns and demands for executive resignations and received the following statement:



"We are fully committed to fostering a safe, inclusive and rewarding environment for all of our employees around the world. We support their right to express their opinions and concerns in a safe and respectful manner, without fear of retaliation."



This is a developing story. We will update this with more information as it becomes available.