News

Activision Blizzard workers to stage walkout, call for Bobby Kotick's removal

The workers also reiterated their demand for a third-party review of Activision Blizzard's policies.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
November 16, 2021

Activision Blizzard workers are staging an impromptu walkout and calling for the removal of Bobby Kotick as CEO.

This action follows an earlier report that implicates Kotick in a number of covered-up incidents at the company, some of which directly involve Kotick himself.

"We have instituted our own Zero Tolerance Policy," worker advocacy group A Better ABK wrote in a tweet. "We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source."  

"We are staging a Walkout today. We welcome you to join us."

Update: Game Developer reached out to Activision Blizzard about the walkout, asking if the company had a response for employee concerns and demands for executive resignations and received the following statement:

"We are fully committed to fostering a safe, inclusive and rewarding environment for all of our employees around the world. We support their right to express their opinions and concerns in a safe and respectful manner, without fear of retaliation."

This is a developing story. We will update this with more information as it becomes available.

