Activision Blizzard to recognize Raven QA union and hash out bargaining agreement

Activision Blizzard will begin "good faith negotiations" with the Raven Software workers who unionized earlier this year.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 10, 2022
The Raven office

Activision Blizzard will begin "good faith negotiations" with the Raven Software workers who unionized with help from media union Communications Workers of America (CWA) to strike up a collective bargaining agreement.

In a letter sent to all U.S. employees earlier today, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said the Call of Duty publisher will meet with CWA leaders at the bargaining table to hash out an agreement that "supports the success of all our employees."

Kotick sent out the letter just weeks after Raven QA workers voted to form the first-ever union at a triple-A studio in the United States. The union, known as Game Workers Alliance, was established with support from CWA.

"While first labor contracts can take some time to complete, we will meet CWA leaders at the bargaining table and work toward an agreement that supports the success of all our employees, that further strengthens our commitment to create the industry’s best, most welcoming and inclusive workplace, and enhances our ability to deliver world class games for our players," wrote Kotick.

The long-serving chief exec, who remains at the helm despite being accused of harassment and allowing a "frat boy" culture to take root at Activision Blizzard, said the company has made "major investments" in QA over the past couple of years.

Kotick also expressed his belief that this is a "time of great opportunity" for Activision Blizzard, which is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for a hefty $68.7 billion

