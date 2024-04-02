Venture capital firm A16Z Games is investing $75 million towards its third annual Speedrun Tech x Games accelerator.

The 12-week program for early stage startups without will run in Los Angeles from July 29-October 20.

Along with its investment in pre-seed startups, A16Z will also raise its separate investment into each selected company to $750,000.

In A16Z's press release, partner Josh Lu said Speedrun "attracts some of the world’s most innovative entrepreneurs." Beyond the financial support, recipients get "a team of operators and partners" from across the industry to "equip them with the knowledge that help them go from zero to launch."

Speedrun's second iteration just wrapped at GDC in mid-March. According to A16Z, 49 percent of early-stage companies at its demo day had AI technology as a chief focus.

43 percent focused on infrastructure and tools, followed by actual game studios (35 percent), and social platforms (25 pecent).

The firm also revealed the original Speedrun event saw 80 percent of companies securing investor funding after its Demo Day.

Applicants for this year's Speedrun have until May 19 to apply. Further information on the program can be read here.