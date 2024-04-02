Sponsored By

Early startups without any funding are eligible for A16Z's program, which will run in LA from July 29-October 20.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 2, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for A16Z Games.
Image via A16Z.

Venture capital firm A16Z Games is investing $75 million towards its third annual Speedrun Tech x Games accelerator.

The 12-week program for early stage startups without will run in Los Angeles from July 29-October 20.

Along with its investment in pre-seed startups, A16Z will also raise its separate investment into each selected company to $750,000.

In A16Z's press release, partner Josh Lu said Speedrun "attracts some of the world’s most innovative entrepreneurs." Beyond the financial support, recipients get "a team of operators and partners" from across the industry to "equip them with the knowledge that help them go from zero to launch."

Speedrun's second iteration just wrapped at GDC in mid-March. According to A16Z, 49 percent of early-stage companies at its demo day had AI technology as a chief focus.

43 percent focused on infrastructure and tools, followed by actual game studios (35 percent), and social platforms (25 pecent).

The firm also revealed the original Speedrun event saw 80 percent of companies securing investor funding after its Demo Day.

Applicants for this year's Speedrun have until May 19 to apply. Further information on the program can be read here.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Shinra's army in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Business
Square Enix adds Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director and Octopath Traveler producer to executive staffSquare Enix adds Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director and Octopath Traveler producer to executive staff
byJustin Carter
Apr 2, 2024
1 Min Read
Image of a man undergoing facial recognition.
Business
FTC blocks facial recognition plans for game purchasesFTC blocks facial recognition plans for game purchases
byJustin Carter
Apr 2, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A fearsome mech
Design
MechWarrior 5: Clans devs hope narrative focus will entice new playersMechWarrior 5: Clans devs hope narrative focus will entice new players
byBryant Francis
Apr 2, 2024
7 Min Read
The logo for Unity 6.
Programming
Unity sees WebGPU as a growing market for game developmentUnity sees WebGPU as a growing market for game development
byBryant Francis
Apr 2, 2024
3 Min Read
Basim in Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Business
Ubisoft lays off 45 employees to address 'market evolution'Ubisoft lays off 45 employees to address 'market evolution'
byJustin Carter
Apr 1, 2024
1 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games

Mar 29, 2024

Business
Resilience and innovation on display as the games industry looks to bounce back at GDC 2024
Resilience and innovation on display as the games industry looks to bounce back at GDC 2024

Mar 28, 2024

Design
10+ years making games from Mexico
10+ years making games from Mexico

Mar 26, 2024