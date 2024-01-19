2K Games makes layoffs at internal studio 31st Union2K Games makes layoffs at internal studio 31st Union
January 19, 2024
2K-owned studio 31st Union has laid off a "small number" of employees.
The news was confirmed in a statement sent to Kotaku, with 2K explaining the layoffs are part of its "ongoing efforts to best support our studio and games."
"Today 31st Union parted ways with a very small number of team members. These situations are never easy, but we’re confident in the trajectory of 31st Union," reads the statement. "The studio is continuing to actively recruit for key roles and to grow in other ways in the year ahead."
It's unclear which departments were impacted by the cuts.
31st Union was established in February 2019 and was initially called 2K Silicon Valley. Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condery was tapped to lead the studio, which has since expanded beyond its San Mateo headquarters with the opening of an office in Valencia, Spain.
When cutting the ribbon on its Spanish branch, 31st Union said it hoped to expand its presence internationally and confirmed the entire team was working on a single new IP. That franchise has yet to surface. Last year, the studio said it achieved a "momentous" milestone after moving its team into a new office in California.
