11 bit studios acquires 40 percent stake in Vitriol dev Fool's Theory

This War of Mine developer 11 bit studios has purchased a 40 percent stake in fellow Polish studio Fool's Theory.

The company will buy the shares from Fool's Theory co-owners Jakub Rokosz and Krzysztof Mąka in a deal worth up to $1.49 million, comprising an upfront payment of PLN 2.62 million and an additional payment ranging from PLN 1.57 million to PLN 3.67 million based on certain performance goals.

Based in Bielsko-Biała, Fool's Theory has worked on titles including Baldur's Gate and Outriders, and is currently developing a new original RPG called Vitriol.

As well as purchasing a stake in Fool's Theory, 11 bit revealed it has so far invested more than PLN 17 million into the production of Vitriol as the game's publisher.

Fool's Theory co-owner Jakub Rokosz said the studio chose to forge a partnership with 11 bit because the two companies are philosophically aligned.

"What mostly struck me at the beginning, when we first met, was our very similar approach to work," commented Rokosz. "We share a similar creative philosophy and values that guide us in our game creation business. Our main expertise is in narrative games where the story carries a deeper message, which is perfectly in line with 11 bit’s philosophy of meaningful games."

