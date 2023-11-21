RoboCop: Rogue City becomes Nacon's best-ever game launch

The two-week old RoboCop: Rogue City has become the best game launch of Nacon's 42-year history.

While the publisher didn't give hard numbers, it nonetheless called out the game for accruing 2.7 million "active game sessions" and 435,000 players in its half-month life. CEO Alain Falc commended the title for "exceeding our expectations, and [it's] achieved a genuine feat as far as NACON is concerned."

"We would also like to thank MGM for the trust they placed in us throughout this collaboration, as well as all the players who have contributed to making this release such a great success."

RoboCop's success

Rogue City is the first RoboCop game since Titus Interactive's titular shooter that released 20 years ago. And though the character's last video game appearance was as DLC for Mortal Kombat 11 (and voiced by his original actor Peter Weller), this new game is also the first RoboCop media to exist since the 2014 reboot.

In the past, Teyon has previously handled video game adaptations of famous 80s action movie franchises. Starting with 2014's Rambo: The Video Game, the Krakow-based developer also made 2019's Terminator: Resistance. The developer has garnered a bit of a cult following, which makes Rogue City's performance even more impressive in a crowded year of games.

Ahead of RoboCop: Rogue City's release, we spoke with director Piotr Łatocha on Teyon's choice to make what's more of an RPG than a shooter, along with the growing evolution of movie-based games. It can be read here.