Quantum Break temporarily leaves Xbox Game Pass due to rights issues

Remedy Entertainment confirmed its action game Quantum Break will leave Xbox Game Pass. Following reports earlier in the week, the developer said it would be a temporary removal brought on by the game's expiring licenses.

These licenses are "in the process of being renewed," it continued, and Quantum Break will return to the service in the near future. "Don't worry, Quantum Break will be coming back to Game Pass."

Games get removed from Game Pass frequently, but it's not every day that it's brought on by licenses expiring out over time. Several titles in the Forza franchise get pulled for this very reason due to their use of licensed music.

Remedy itself has previously had this happen in 2017. The studio pulled its 2010 horror game Alan Wake from digital storefronts while Microsoft renegotiated its expiring music licenses, and the game returned the following year.

Quantum Break originally released in 2016 and similar to other Remedy games, incorporated live-action segments featuring Hollywood actors. It's also one of the earliest video game roles for Lance Reddick, who passed away in late March.

Note that this apparently only extends to Game Pass specifically. It appears that it's still possible to purchase and play Quantum Break on Xbox and PC.